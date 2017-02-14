Twelve Defunct DIY Spaces That Shaped...

Twelve Defunct DIY Spaces That Shaped Colorado's Underground Music Scene

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

These venues have been critical to the growth of the local music scene, providing places outside of commercial venues for musicians to experiment. What follows are twelve of the most important DIY spaces to have emerged in Front Range cities since the turn of the century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr tbird19482 26,944
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 hr Respect71 44,828
Nicole DuBois Savage 16 hr Jamie Dudee 3
Mexicans (Mar '14) Sun Lavey 120
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Feb 12 Chris 705
Cops Feb 11 Hottie 1
News Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13) Feb 10 Vato 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC