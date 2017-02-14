Twelve Defunct DIY Spaces That Shaped Colorado's Underground Music Scene
These venues have been critical to the growth of the local music scene, providing places outside of commercial venues for musicians to experiment. What follows are twelve of the most important DIY spaces to have emerged in Front Range cities since the turn of the century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,944
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Respect71
|44,828
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|16 hr
|Jamie Dudee
|3
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Lavey
|120
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 12
|Chris
|705
|Cops
|Feb 11
|Hottie
|1
|Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13)
|Feb 10
|Vato
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC