Trade show fight with Colorado has Utah on its back

The fight over a Salt Lake City outdoor retail equipment trade show that Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper inadvertently picked hit a new threshold Thursday evening. The parent company of the Outdoor Retailer show said it's leaving Utah over some politicians' determination to make more federal public lands open to energy development, grazing and local management.

