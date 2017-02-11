Top Ten Restaurants NOT Participating in Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week is upon us, Mile High denizens; from February 24 until March 5, dozens of this city's restaurants will be offering special multi-course menus for just $25, $35 or $45 per person, giving us all a chance to sample our way across this dining scene for a fraction of the usual price. Pick your places wisely by checking out the menus posted on organizer Visit Denver's website, and then meander over to the tips for making the most of this momentous annual occasion : book early , dine often, tip generously.

