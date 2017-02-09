Think Denver's Getting Crowded? Be Glad You're Not in Paris

Traffic in Denver might seem like a nightmare, but spend some time on Madison Avenue in New York City and you'll be begging for Colorado Boulevard at 5 p.m. on a Friday. The same argument could be applied to rent prices : Spending $1,360 a month on a one-bedroom - the average in Denver in January - might seem outrageous, but a one-bedroom in San Francisco averages $3,500.

