The Ten Best House Margaritas in Denver

Or, perhaps more accurately, is there a classic cocktail for which variations are more widely accepted and embraced? What started as a simple drink mixed with tequila, lime and sweetener has morphed into a canvas on which bartenders play out elaborate, booze-fueled fantasies. Cocktail menus at trendy Mexican restaurants often list a half-dozen variations on the margarita theme, adulterating the drink with everything from beer to jalapeos to prickly pear to frozen strawberries - sometimes all at the same time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.