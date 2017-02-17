Teens charged for RTD light rail murder

13 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER Two teenagers arrested in connection with the Tuesday shooting death of a 32-year-old man at a Denver light rail station have been formally charged with murder and other felonies. Ever Valles and Nathan Valdez, both 19, face varying degrees of murder charges in the death of Tim Cruz, 32. Valles faces charges of murder in the first degree-robbery, murder in the first degree-kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree kidnapping with a gun and four counts of aggravated robbery with a gun.

