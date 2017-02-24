Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Ex-Girlfrie...

Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Ex-Girlfriend's Murder

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Hickenlooper Attends Governor's Meeting In DC Gov. John Hickenlooper is attending the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, DC this weekend. Teen Pleads Not Guilty In Ex-Girlfriend's Murder The Berthoud man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and driving to Colorado's Western Slope with her body pleaded not guilty to the crimes on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr River Tam 45,079
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr Respect71 27,175
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr INKSC 708
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... 13 hr @Real Kelly 4
Gangstalked Thu Observer 1
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Wed MAGA2016 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Wed Walther 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 279,128,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC