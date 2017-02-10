Take A Stunning 2 Minute Trip Around The World With This Video

Bank Robbing Babysitter Sentenced To Prison, Restitution A Colorado babysitter who used two children she was watching to help her rob a bank - a heist allegedly planned to help her pay back money stolen from her employers- was sentenced Friday. Denver Shatters All-Time February High, Earliest 80 On Record The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 80 degrees at 1:38 p.m. on Friday, not only setting a new all-time record high for the month of February, but also it's the earliest 80 degree temperature in the Denver climate record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.