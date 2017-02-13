SWAT officers arrest man and woman af...

SWAT officers arrest man and woman after fatal shooting at Denver-area apartment complex

Read more: The Gazette

Thornton SWAT officers have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday morning that happened near a large apartment complex, police say. Police handcuffed two people they are calling persons of interest in the shooting and detectives are questioning the pair in connection with the shooting that happened at 3:41 a.m. a road near building six of the Renaissance Apartments, 368 88th Ave., said Matt Barnes, Thornton police spokesman.

