Standing Rock Protesters Shut Down Wells Fargo in Downtown Denver
When Wells Fargo employees and security guards saw more than one hundred indigenous activists and allies marching down Broadway from the State Capitol to Wells Fargo's corporate office at Broadway and 17th Avenue, they tried to seal off the building. Instead, protesters burst through one of the front doors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13)
|5 hr
|Vato
|8
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Vato
|321
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|44,700
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|tbird19482
|26,923
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|15 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Parker Neighbors Feud Over Wind Chimes (Jan '08)
|Thu
|waig22
|48
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 8
|David
|704
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC