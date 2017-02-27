Spire Digital to leave RiNo, move to ...

Spire Digital to leave RiNo, move to Denver's Capitol Hill

Spire Digital, a Denver-based software-development company, has sold its building at 29th and Walnut streets in Denver's RiNo neighborhood and will purchase another building in the Capitol Hill area. BusinessDen reports that the company is under contract to purchase a building at 940 Lincoln St. from Sprocket Design Build.

