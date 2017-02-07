South Denver School Scoop: DPS is the biggest
According to The Colorado Department of Education , Denver Public Schools is now the largest school district in the state. DPS grew to an enrollment of 91,132 students in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Park Profile.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|54 min
|Medianess17
|44,625
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|tbirds_friend
|26,916
|Transgender Support Group
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Mon
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|Mon
|UmDuh
|84
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Feb 3
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC