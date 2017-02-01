Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Earlobe
Security Guard Killed In Overnight Shooting In Downtown Denver A security guard contracted through RTD was killed in Denver overnight in a shooting near Union Station. One person has been taken into custody.
