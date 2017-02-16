Shouting and anger over I-70 project greet CDOT officials at Denver community meeting

Opponents of a controversial project to widen Interstate 70 through northeast Denver made clear to state officials Thursday that they don't plan to back down now that the $1.2 billion project has won federal approval. Besides a potential new legal challenge that's brewing, organizer Candi CdeBaca made several promises when opponents were given time to press their case to a packed room at Swansea Recreation Center, before the planned presentation by Colorado Department of Transportation officials.

