RTD R-Line begins service Friday to Aurora, Denver and Lone Tree - and you can ride for free
The R-Line train, RTD's latest rail line to open pulls into Peoria Station Feb. 17, 2017 in Aurora. A ribbon cutting will be 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Iliff Station on Blackhawk Street at Iliff Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|tbird19482
|45,036
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 min
|Respect71
|27,142
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|13 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|Gangstalked
|17 hr
|Observer
|1
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Wed
|MAGA2016
|1
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Wed
|Walther
|1
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|Wed
|VF 201 Navy Retired
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC