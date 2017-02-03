Richard Kirk Guilty Plea in Wife's Murder Means Pot Edibles Won't Be Put on Trial
The case was among the biggest of that year in part because Kirk was said to have been under the influence of a marijuana edible at the time of the shooting and speculation suggested he would claim in court that the slaying resulted from a bad reaction to it. But his guilty plea means pot edibles won't be put on trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|8 hr
|As I see it
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|12 hr
|lides
|44,606
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|Robert
|118
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|Thu
|tbird19482
|26,910
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Thu
|Denny
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|Thu
|guest
|3
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC