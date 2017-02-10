Reviewed: Seven Art Shows to See Right Now in Denver
Terry Maker . Curator Simon Zalkind organized Terry Maker: Time Release , in which he showcases a body of the artist's most recent efforts, supplemented by older pieces that anticipated them.
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13)
|37 min
|Vato
|8
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|46 min
|Vato
|321
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|44,700
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|tbird19482
|26,923
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Parker Neighbors Feud Over Wind Chimes (Jan '08)
|Thu
|waig22
|48
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 8
|David
|704
