Public discussion set for South Platte Master Plan Study
The South Platte River Master Plan Study will address the problems and solutions of the flooding that occurred in 2013 and 2015. The stakeholder discussion is set to be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, February 6 at the Logan County Court House.
