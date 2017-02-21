Pok © Is Poking Up All Over Denver

Pok, the Hawaiian dish made with diced, marinated tuna or other seafood, was a rarity in Denver even just two or three years ago. Back in those dark, pok-less days, the seafood dish was only available at a few Hawaiian joints in town, like Iwayama Sushi , and as occasional appetizers at seafood giants like Jax Fish House .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.