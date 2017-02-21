Pok © Is Poking Up All Over Denver

Pok Is Poking Up All Over Denver

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Pok, the Hawaiian dish made with diced, marinated tuna or other seafood, was a rarity in Denver even just two or three years ago. Back in those dark, pok-less days, the seafood dish was only available at a few Hawaiian joints in town, like Iwayama Sushi , and as occasional appetizers at seafood giants like Jax Fish House .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 27 min Respect71 44,926
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 27,050
News The colorful Bubba Chinos empire is expanding a... (May '11) 8 hr RobertL 13
Transgender Support Group 17 hr Nikkster 3
Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15) Mon Maverick 808 25
I wanna party Feb 19 Dan 1
Sex Feb 19 ThatRandomGuy 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC