Platte River: PD conducting death investigation

Winter Storm Watch issued February 4 at 3:45PM MST expiring February 8 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Storm Watch issued February 4 at 3:22PM MST expiring February 8 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache Winter Storm Watch issued February 4 at 3:16PM MST expiring February 7 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson DENVER Denver police are conducting a death investigation after finding a body near the South Platte River late Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.