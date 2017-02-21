PHOTOS: Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Protest
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a hip-hop artist and youth plantiff, leads a youth rally on the west steps of the Colorado Capitol Building on February 20, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Hundreds gathered and marched to rally support for the upcoming court hearing on fracking and climate change.
