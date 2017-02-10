People of South Denver: Rose Keating
When Denver native Rose Keating graduated from Metropolitan State in 1974 with a degree in computer programming, she decided to head east, instead of west, to seek her fortune. "It wasn't that Colorado didn't have jobs," she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Park Profile.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|37 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|44,622
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|tbirds_friend
|26,916
|Transgender Support Group
|22 hr
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|23 hr
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|Mon
|UmDuh
|84
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Feb 3
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC