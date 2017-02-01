Patrick Dethlefs Drops His Latest Alb...

Patrick Dethlefs Drops His Latest Album, Beauty in the Unknown, at the hi-dive

Patrick Dethlefs looks like he could have stepped out of a 1960s folk club, where some of his earlier songs would have fit right in. But his new six-song record, Beauty in the Unknown , is the kind of shimmering, atmospheric offering that wouldn't have been possible had Bob Dylan not gone electric, had Neil Young not given country rock such a road-worn, big-sky sound, and had alt-country pioneers like Green on Red and Camper Van Beethoven not woven threads of psychedelia and punk into folk music.

