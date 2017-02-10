Officials: Iowa man killed in Denver ...

Officials: Iowa man killed in Denver shooting

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Authorities say a 27-year-old Iowa man was shot to death east of Denver. The Adams County coroner tells the Denver Post that Zackery Henderson, of Mason City, Iowa, was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center.

