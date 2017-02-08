New local co-op brings artisan bread, cured meats, beer and more directly to consumers
Fresh meats from Il Porcellino, freshly baked bread from Raleigh St. Bakery and a growler of beer from Call to Arms Brewing Co. will be offered in the brewery's Community Supported Artisans program starting in February 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|TomInElPervo
|44,657
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|26,918
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|David
|704
|Transgender Support Group
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Mon
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|UmDuh
|84
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|CriminalGAng303
|320
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC