Ms. Morgenstern goes to Washington

22 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

Why did a retired physician from West Highlands leave her quiet home to join half a million marchers at the Women's March on Washington? "I went as an American. Not as a one-issue person, but to support everyone who needs it right now, including immigrants, racial minorities, women, LBGTQ and environmentalists," said Nora Morgenstern, who joined friends in Washington, D.C. to participate in the January 21 March.

