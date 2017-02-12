Ms. Morgenstern goes to Washington
Why did a retired physician from West Highlands leave her quiet home to join half a million marchers at the Women's March on Washington? "I went as an American. Not as a one-issue person, but to support everyone who needs it right now, including immigrants, racial minorities, women, LBGTQ and environmentalists," said Nora Morgenstern, who joined friends in Washington, D.C. to participate in the January 21 March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|1 hr
|Lavey
|120
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|44,789
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|tbird19482
|26,927
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Chris
|705
|Cops
|Sat
|Hottie
|1
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13)
|Fri
|Vato
|8
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC