Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting suspect
According to a copy of the email that the mosque sent to the Department of Homeland Security in December, Joshua Cummings was a convert to Islam and "seems pretty advanced in his path of radicalization." The person who wrote the email explained that Cummings attended events for reverts , but did not register or bring identification because he "did not trust the government."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|River Tam
|44,604
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Robert
|118
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|tbird19482
|26,910
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|17 hr
|Denny
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|21 hr
|guest
|3
|How two small cities became the kings of cannab...
|Jan 31
|NORMAN BATES
|3
|child abuse misdeamenor
|Jan 31
|bobinsky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC