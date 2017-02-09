More Food From Trump's Banned Countries: Damascus Grill Serves Syrian Cuisine
Syria was hit particularly hard by President Donald Trump's January 27 executive order banning residents of seven countries from traveling to the U.S. While the order restricts travel by citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia for ninety days, the ban is indefinite for Syrian refugees. The current war in Syria and the ban on incoming refugees directly affects Syrian natives here in Denver, many of whom still have loved ones living in their home country.
