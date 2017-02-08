Montbello campus getting $8 million facelift
Justin Walker helps students work through a problem during a seventh grade biology class at the Montbello Campus on January 30, 2017. The Montbello campus, formerly Montbello High School, is about to undergo an $8 million facelift to improve the campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Brian_G
|44,652
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|The Anti Serial P...
|26,917
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|12 hr
|David
|704
|Transgender Support Group
|Mon
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Mon
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|Feb 6
|UmDuh
|84
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|CriminalGAng303
|320
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC