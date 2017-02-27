"Mixed Taste" lecture series moves to...

"Mixed Taste" lecture series moves to Denver Center after outgrowing MCA Denver

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

A promotional image from a previous season of the "Mixed Taste" lecture series, which will move to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts for its 14th season. " Mixed Taste ," Denver's nationally renowned tag-team lecture series on unrelated topics, will hold its 14th season at the Denver Performing Arts Complex after outgrowing a series of venues over the years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 45,164
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 27,201
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) 3 hr Trump forever 6
Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15) Sun Kent 26
Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ... Sun Leroll 2
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... Sun Leroll 3
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Sun Samatha 112
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC