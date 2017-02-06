Michael Bennet weighs his vote after meeting with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch in Denver
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has said very little since Judge Neil Gorsuch, a fellow Coloradan, was nominated last week by President Donald Trump to fill the seat of the late Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court. But his office confirmed Monday that the Senate Democrat met with Gorsuch over the weekend in downtown Denver, a get-together flagged on Twitter by Ed Sealover of the Denver Business Journal.
