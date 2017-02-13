Metro Denver ranks 7th for job gains ...

Metro Denver ranks 7th for job gains in 2016

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Employment in metro Denver rose by 44,800 between December 2015 and December 2016, which translates into a growth rate of 3.2 percent. Project manager Vicki Bradham leads a tour for city employees of the ongoing construction site of the new 30,000 square foot Moorhead Recreation Center at 2390 Havana St. in Aurora.

