Lou's Food Bar is closing in Highland neighborhood

5 hrs ago

Bad news for Nashville hot chicken fans: Frank Bonanno's Lou's Food Bar is frying its last bird and closing its doors. After six years in the Highland neighborhood, Sunday, Feb. 12 will be the last day for the most retro and accessible of Bonanno's Denver restaurants.

