Lou's Food Bar is closing in Highland neighborhood
Bad news for Nashville hot chicken fans: Frank Bonanno's Lou's Food Bar is frying its last bird and closing its doors. After six years in the Highland neighborhood, Sunday, Feb. 12 will be the last day for the most retro and accessible of Bonanno's Denver restaurants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|9 min
|tbird19482
|44,700
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|tbird19482
|26,923
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|7 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|1
|Parker Neighbors Feud Over Wind Chimes (Jan '08)
|Thu
|waig22
|48
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 8
|David
|704
|Transgender Support Group
|Feb 6
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|Feb 6
|Phart Colorfully
|18
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC