Littleton's Jack-n-Grill has closed
Seven-pound breakfast burrito lovers south of Denver are going to have to take a break from their coronary-inducing mid-morning snack. Jack-n-Grill owner Jack Martinez confirmed that the New Mexican-style restaurant has chosen not to renew the lease at its Littleton location , which permanently closed its doors on Monday.
