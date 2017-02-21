LGBTQ Lobby Day at the Capitol to add...

LGBTQ Lobby Day at the Capitol to address transgender rights

Monday is LGBTQ Lobby Day at the state Capitol, and you can bet transgender rights will be a topic of conversations between advocates and lawmakers. President Trump on Wednesday removed federal protections that allow transgender students to choose the restroom or locker room to match their gender identity.

