LGBTQ Lobby Day at the Capitol to address transgender rights
Monday is LGBTQ Lobby Day at the state Capitol, and you can bet transgender rights will be a topic of conversations between advocates and lawmakers. President Trump on Wednesday removed federal protections that allow transgender students to choose the restroom or locker room to match their gender identity.
