Killer Who Blamed Marijuana Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Murder
A Denver man who shot his wife after eating cannabis candy agrees to a sentence of 25 to 30 years. Richard Kirk, the Denver man who almost single-handedly revived the old-timey notion of marijuana-induced violence by killing his wife after eating cannabis candy in 2014, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last Friday.
