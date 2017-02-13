"In the Heights" in the Northside
In a unique collaboration between North High and Strive Prep EXCEL, the Northside Black Masque Theater is bringing "In the Heights" to the North High School stage February 23 -25, 2017. "In the Heights" is a musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Quiara AlegrA a Hudes.
