"In the Heights" in the Northside

"In the Heights" in the Northside

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

In a unique collaboration between North High and Strive Prep EXCEL, the Northside Black Masque Theater is bringing "In the Heights" to the North High School stage February 23 -25, 2017. "In the Heights" is a musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Quiara AlegrA a Hudes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 56 min EdmondWA 44,805
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr Respect71 26,930
Mexicans (Mar '14) 16 hr Lavey 120
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sun Chris 705
Cops Sat Hottie 1
Nicole DuBois Savage Sat Jamie Dundee 2
News Police: Martino allegedly punched wife in face ... (Dec '13) Fri Vato 8
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC