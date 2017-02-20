In e-mails about Denver's police use-...

In e-mails about Denver's police use-of-force policy, ideas ranged from absurd to idealistic

From left, Denver Police Chief Robert White, Director of Safety Stephanie O'Malley and Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman watch a video of Marvin Booker as over 1,000 faith leaders, community members, and public officials from across Colorado gathered at Shorter Community AME Church on Jan. 17, 2017 for a Solidarity Action for Police Accountability and Criminal Justice Reform. When the Denver Police Department invited the public to comment on proposed changes to its use-of-force policy via e-mail, it received a mixed bag of thoughts and ideas, ranging from thoughtful remarks on legal standards for law enforcement to long diatribes about modern policing in American society.

