Hickenlooper Wona t Rule Out 2020 Bid
Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper refused to rule out Monday a presidential run in 2020, telling CNN's Erin Burnett "there's going to be a lot of things on the table." "The key in the next couple of years is to figure out, with all the turmoil going on, how do we make sure we keep our focus to move the country forward, and figure out where are those lines that should not be crossed," Hickenlooper said on "OutFront."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|9 min
|Respect71
|27,039
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|44,915
|The colorful Bubba Chinos empire is expanding a... (May '11)
|4 hr
|RobertL
|13
|Transgender Support Group
|12 hr
|Nikkster
|3
|Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15)
|Mon
|Maverick 808
|25
|I wanna party
|Sun
|Dan
|1
|Sex
|Sun
|ThatRandomGuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC