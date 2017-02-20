Hickenlooper Wona t Rule Out 2020 Bid

Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper refused to rule out Monday a presidential run in 2020, telling CNN's Erin Burnett "there's going to be a lot of things on the table." "The key in the next couple of years is to figure out, with all the turmoil going on, how do we make sure we keep our focus to move the country forward, and figure out where are those lines that should not be crossed," Hickenlooper said on "OutFront."

