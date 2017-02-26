Hickenlooper on "Meet the Press": It's unclear whether Trump...
A guest on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper downplayed the possibility that the Trump administration would take aim at Colorado's recreational marijuana industry, saying legalization's inclusion in the state Constitution makes it unclear whether the federal government could shut it down. "Our voters passed it 55-45.
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Bud Good
|5
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|45,158
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|27,199
|Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15)
|Sun
|Kent
|26
|Mayor Hancok/Sheriff White have blood on their ...
|Sun
|Leroll
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|Sun
|Leroll
|3
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Samatha
|112
