Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new refugees to Colorado during Union Station reception
There are 3 comments on the The Gazette story from 18 hrs ago, titled Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new refugees to Colorado during Union Station reception. In it, The Gazette reports that:
FEBRUARY 22: Recent refugees Isatou Janko, 23, left, and her sister Fatoumatta, 25, right, talk about their recent arrival to the United States after taking part in a welcome ceremony at the Gallery at Union Station on February 22, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. The sisters and other recent refugees from all over the world were welcomed to Colorado during a reception hosted by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan, the Colorado Department of Human Services and others.
#1 16 hrs ago
we have eyes on these people 24/7. If something should happen to any American little johnny hickenritter aka govenor chickenpooper, we are going to come for you and hold you accountable you will pay the price!!! The addresses of these so called refugees will be published on social media as soon as the scumbags that brought them here get them placed. more than likely off of leetsdale and peoria we will confirm their location
#2 10 hrs ago
Aside from violations of federal law, the practical effect of the sanctuary policies "is a public safety matter.Liberals screw up everything and then expect to be rescued by the people that scorn, hate and vilify, and accused of racism every two seconds. How about no federal funds, and no bailouts, solve your own messes. 3rd world hispanics are a temporary boost to the economy. They breed like bed bugs so when they become the majority they will mold their new land just like the place they fled. A country with no laws is not a country at all.
Since: Sep 16
626
Location hidden
#3 1 hr ago
Your Governor is a real piece of work. Here is a woman and man is murdered by an Illegal Alien, WHO were released by the Sheriff in Denver AND had a Federal detainers from ICE. They're dead and he's welcoming in refugee's? Well i'm glad he got over it so fast since he is the reason BOTH are dead!
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/22/death-of...
https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2017-...
" Â“If being a sanctuary city means that our law enforcement officers are expected to do the work of federal immigration authorities or violate the constitutional rights of any of our people, we reject that,Â” Hancock said in a video statement."
Colorado Governor Hancock
ICE statement-
Â“The detainer wasnÂ’t honored and he was released by the jail ... without prior notification,Â” ICE said.Â“Valles is a known gang member whose gang history is documented in the Colorado gang database.Â”
