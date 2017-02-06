Gov. Hickenlooper explores Colorado-Cuba ties, says officials there open to Trump talks
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper after delivering the State of the State address from the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Jan. 12, 2017. Gov. John Hickenlooper said he sees big business possibilities in a relationship between Colorado and Cuba following a weekend trip to the country amid uncertainty about the island nation's relations with the United States under President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transgender Support Group
|1 hr
|THE COUNT OF MONT...
|2
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,915
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Medianess17
|44,609
|Sidetracks - Kids tuned to 'Handy Manny' get porn (May '07)
|2 hr
|Phart Colorfully
|18
|i have 36 cans of dr pepper red fusion soda for... (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|UmDuh
|84
|Local Denver Street Gang Gets Exposure! (Mar '10)
|Sat
|CriminalGAng303
|320
|Mosque, cops warned feds about Denver shooting ...
|Feb 3
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC