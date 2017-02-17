Full-Service Restaurant Pondered for Historic Lumber Baron Inn
Joel Bryant is exploring what it would take to open a full-service restaurant in the Lumber Baron Inn , the bed-and-breakfast in Denver's Potter Highlands neighborhood that he purchased last year for $1.7 million. "We're just exploring it right now," says Bryant, who grew up in the neighborhood and graduated from North High School.
