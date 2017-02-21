Flyer drops f-bomb and shouts she wants to get off plane

Food blogger is busted for cheating in half marathon by eagle-eyed viewer who spotted distance on her GPS watch was out - as she confesses to taking short-cut AND using a BIKE 'He's the embodiment of awfulness in millennial conservatism': Canadian girl, 16, reveals how she took down Milo Yiannopoulos by exposing how he tried to rationalize pedophilia Bill Maher defends giving Milo Yiannopoulos a platform on his show just days before a video emerged of the alt-right poster boy seeming to defend pedophilia First planned contact between North Korea and the U.S. in Trump administration is CANCELLED after top envoy is denied US visa Pope cuts penalties for paedophile priests - including one let off with just a lifetime of prayer for abusing five young boys Starbucks' brand perception takes a hit as consumers say they would be less likely to buy its coffee after the company vowed to hire ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.