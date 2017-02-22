Fixing Denver Transit: Making a Place...

Fixing Denver Transit: Making a Place for the Bus

18 hrs ago Read more: StreetsBlog.org

If Denver's going to keep people moving as it grows, it needs to devote a lot more street space to buses instead of cars. When street design doesn't differentiate between one person driving an SUV and 40 people riding the bus on a busy avenue, the result is inefficiency that slows the transportation system down.

