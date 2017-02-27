First Look: Low Country Kitchen Bring...

First Look: Low Country Kitchen Brings Southern Charm to...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Low Country Kitchen started out life in the high country; owners Brian and Katy Vaughn opened their first restaurant in Steamboat Springs, but now they're ready to bring their taste of the South to Denver. The new Low Country Kitchen opens tonight, February 27, at 1575 Boulder Street in Lower Highland .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 36 min tbird19482 45,170
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 47 min tbird19482 27,204
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr sharon 711
Life without #METH #FASCINATED #BLOWNAWAY 7 hr lebnaprincess 1
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... 9 hr Marie 4
how much does weed cost in the black market here ? (Apr '14) 17 hr Trump forever 6
Effects from the recent decline in oil prices (May '15) Sun Kent 26
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC