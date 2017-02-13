Driver Killed In RTD a-Line Collision...

Driver Killed In RTD a-Line Collision Near Denver

A man was killed early Tuesday morning after his car collided with an RTD A-line at Aurora crossing in near Denver, Colorado. The train was traveling to the Denver International Airport when it crashed into an SUV on the tracks around 3:35 a.m., according to Fox 31 Denver.

