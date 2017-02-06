Denver prosecutors charge woman suspected of drag racing in fatal Federal Boulevard crash
Denver prosecutors have charged a 39-year-old woman with vehicular homicide in a fatal Federal Boulevard crash last month, saying she had been drinking and was participating in a drag race at the time of the wreck. Ernestina Rosendo-Ponce also is charged with vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident in the Jan. 29 crash.
