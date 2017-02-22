Denver prosecutors charge three people in crash that killed 17-year-old boy
Denver prosecutors have charged three people - a man and two women - in a January crash in the southwest corner of the city that left a 17-year-old boy dead. Investigators believe that on Jan. 22, Kylie Mazzetta, 28, rear-ended a Maza sedan driven by 17-year-old Manuel Alejandro Castillo, killing him.
