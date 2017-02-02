Denver prosecutors charge man with fi...

Denver prosecutors charge man with first-degree murder in Morrison Road shooting

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old man, who is apparently on parole, with first-degree murder in a shooting last week. Keith Lamebull also is suspected of four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender in the slaying of 22-year-old Benjamin Lorenzo.

