Denver prosecutors charge man with first-degree murder in Morrison Road shooting
Denver prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old man, who is apparently on parole, with first-degree murder in a shooting last week. Keith Lamebull also is suspected of four counts of possession of a weapon by a previous offender in the slaying of 22-year-old Benjamin Lorenzo.
